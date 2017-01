In 2015 Lucinda and Craig Day Sr. chose a quaint house on Chenois Ave in Ocean Shores as their second home. They loved the quiet, beachy feel of their neighborhood and met many of their friendly neighbors while they were moving in. Living in Lynwood with their 14-year-old daughter Cassandra, Ocean Shores was a nice […]

The post Ocean Shores Little Library has a Big Heart appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments