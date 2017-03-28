Ocean Shores Council, Staff, and Administrators Welcome New Police Chief

The City of Ocean Shores swore in their new Police Chief last night, Mayor Crystal Dingler introduced their Deputy Chief of more than two years, Neccie Logan, “Welcome Neccie, we are thrilled to have you as our new police chief, and I will ask you to take the oath of office.”

Dingler said there was no question that she would ask Neccie to fill retiring police chief Mike Styner’s shoes.” Neccie has been with us for about two and a half years. She was a fabulous find. She came to us with all the credentials that we were looking for and then some. She has really shown her medal in this last two and a half years and i think has served us so well.”

Chief Logan was sworn in after the council had just celebrated Styner’s retirement with a brief presentation and a catered 15-minute recess of their regular meeting. While Styner said little, the new chief said less, “I won’t say as many words as chief Styner did.” She added that she was honored to be given the opportunity to represent the city, “Yes I have some very big shoes to fill, and I believe we compared them one day -because they’re deffinately bigger than mine. But I’m definitely looking forward to it, thank you very much.”

Chief Styner gave notice to the city earlier this year that he planned to retire at the end of March after 36 years of service.

