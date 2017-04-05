Ocean Shores City Staff Detail New Plans For Point Brown Avenue

Administrators and staff with the City of Ocean Shores last night detailed three design options for Point Brown Avenue.

Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler said, “We have been working on a project to upgrade Point Brown to put in sidewalks, parking, and catch basin – you know – so it’s not mud puddle heaven.”

All three options presented would cut out the center grass areas, add parking in front of businesses, and add two more roundabouts; one at Ocean Shores Boulevard, and another at Barnacle Street.

Dingler said the city wants public input, “Should this be two separate two-lane, and have grass or whatever down the middle? Or should it be close together? Or should it be three lanes with the middle lane being a turn lane?”

All three of the new designs feature parking on Point Brown Avenue, Dingler said, “A lot of parking in front of buildings. You know they’ve got their own parking it just gives them that much more parking, and it allows RVs coming through to be able to park alongside perhaps.”

About 40 people attended the design charrett in the convention center last night. Dingler said the city has received grants from both the state and county to solve several issues with the current street. “We got grants for about $400,000 to do the design, so tonight we’re here to work on the design. We’re going to choose what designs, what pieces of the designs we like best.”

Public Works Director Nicholas Bird said they plan to offer online voting soon at their website osgov.com

Dingler said the city is working on finding the money to complete design work and get the project shovel-ready.

