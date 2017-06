Submitted by Paul Dunn for the Chehalis Basin Lead Entity Oakville resident Sabra Noyes had little clue what was in store for her that morning in 2011 when she innocently attended Thurston County Prairie Appreciation Day. But it was there, as it turned out, that she initially outlined her vision for the 40-acre pasture of riparian forest, […]

The post Oakville’s Sabra Noyes Transforms Untamed Pastures into Lush Oak Savannah appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments