“NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 62” and “NOW That’s What I Call a Workout 2017” Coming May 5

Universal Music Group/Sony Music EntertainmentAnother new release in the NOW That’s What I Call Music! series is on the way.

The compilation series will be releasing its 62nd volume next month, featuring 16 major hits from artists including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes and Train.

And if you’re feeling like hitting the gym, the Now series will also be releasing NOW That’s What I Call a Workout 2017 (Hits & Remixes). The heart-pumping collection includes remixes of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song,” Katy Perry’s “Rise,” Sia‘s “Cheap Thrills” and hits by Meghan Trainor, Coldplay, Alessia Cara and Ellie Goulding.

Both collections will be released on Friday, May 5.

Here are the track lists:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 62

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello — “Bad Things”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift — “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Shawn Mendes — “Mercy”

The Chainsmokers — “Paris”

Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”

Maroon 5 feat. Future — “Cold”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “I Feel It Coming”

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley — “Chained To The Rhythm”

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie — “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez — “It Ain’t Me”

Martin Garrix & Dia Lupa — “Scared To Be Lonely”

Marian Hill — “Down”

Lady Gaga — “Million Reasons”

Julia Michaels — “Issues”

Train — “Play That Song”

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood — “The Fighter”

Bonus Tracks: NOW Presents: WHAT’S NEXT

Earl St. Clair — “Feeling Alive”

Judah & The Lion — “Take It All Back 2.0”

Mount Holly — “Get Up”

LÉON — “Tired Of Talking”

Tayler Buono — “Technically Single”

Alex Aiono — “Work The Middle”

NOW That’s What I Call A Workout 2017 (Hits & Remixes)

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down (W&W Remix)”

Sia feat. Sean Paul — “Cheap Thrills (Le Youth Remix)”

Meghan Trainor — “Me Too”

Flo Rida — “My House (Jameston Thieves & ARKN Remix)”

The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face (Martin Garrix Remix)”

Ariana Grande — “Into You (3LAU Remix)”

Ellie Goulding — “On My Mind (Jax Jones Remix)”

OneRepublic — “Wherever I Go (Danny Dove Club Edit)”

X Ambassadors — “Unsteady (Boehm Remix)”

Daya — “Sit Still, Look Pretty (Riot Remix)”

Katy Perry — “Rise (Monsieur Adi Radio Edit)”

Rachel Platten — “Fight Song (Dave Aude Remix Edit)”

Alessia Cara — “Wild Things (MK Remix)”

Dillon Francis feat. DJ Snake — “Get Low (W&W Remix)”

Fifth Harmony — “Worth It”

Major Lazer feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG — “Light It Up (Remix)”

Coldplay — “Hymn For The Weekend (Seeb Remix)”

Britney Spears feat. G-Eazy — “Make Me (Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix)”

