“NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 61” & “NOW That’s What I Call 90s Pop” Coming January 27

Legacy RecordingsA new release in the NOW That’s What I Call Music! series is never too far away.

The compilation series will be releasing its 61st volume next month, featuring 16 major hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

And if you’re feeling nostalgic, the Now series will also be releasing NOW That’s What I Call 90s Pop. The throwback album includes “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men, “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow, “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys and “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin.

Both collections will be released on Friday, January 27.

Here are the track lists:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 61

Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar — “Don’t Wanna Know”

Alessia Cara — “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj — “Side to Side”

DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber — “Let Me Love You”

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall — “Juju on That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Fifth Harmony — “That’s My Girl”

Jon Bellion — “All Time Low”

Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha — “In the Name of Love”

Hey Violet — “Guys My Age”

Shawn Mendes — “Treat You Better”

Niall Horan — “This Town”

gnash featuring Olivia O’Brien — “i hate u, i love u”

BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What’s Next” New Music Preview

Citizen Four — “Testify”

Dagny — “Fool’s Gold”

JoJo featuring Wiz Khalifa — “No Apologies”

Aanysa X Snakehips — “Burn Break Crash”

Maggie Rogers — “Alaska”

Urban Cone — “Old School”

NOW That’s What I Call 90s Pop

Will Smith — “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”

Britney Spears — “…Baby One More Time”

Christina Aguilera — “Genie in a Bottle”

Brandy & Monica — “The Boy Is Mine”

TLC — “Waterfalls”

Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue — “Whatta Man”

Boyz II Men — “Motownphilly”

Bell Biv Devoe — “Poison”

Wreckx-N-Effect — “Rumpshaker”

Bobby Brown — “Humpin’ Around”

C&C Music Factory — “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”

Montell Jordan — “This Is How We Do It”

Everything but the Girl — “Missing (Todd Terry Remix)”

Sheryl Crow — “All I Wanna Do”

Hanson — “MMMBop”

Ricky Martin — “Livin’ La Vida Loca”

New Kids on the Block — “Step by Step”

Backstreet Boys — “I Want It That Way”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.