Nothin’ but Net: Justin Timberlake Sinks Two Half-Court Shots After Lakers Game

ABC/Image Group LAIf his musical career falls through, Justin Timberlake could always pursue a career in the NBA. After his team the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the L.A. Lakers last night, Justin showed off his own impressive skills at the Staples Center.

On the empty court, he sank not one, but two, half-court free throws. Justin posted the videos on Instagram, captioning the first clip, “Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!!”

The second clip shows him making the shot again. “And just in case y’all thought it was a fluke…” he wrote.

The Grizzlies lost to the Lakers 102 to 116. In addition to the Grizzlies being Justin’s hometown team, he’s also a minority owner.

