North Korea has to make good on 'promises' before meeting with Trump: White House

A White House spokesperson said Sunday that North Korea must uphold three “promises” for the meeting between its leader and President Donald Trump to actually take place.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “This Week” Sunday that North Korea’s promises are, “They cannot engage in missile testing, they cannot engage in nuclear testing and they can’t publicly object to the U.S.-South Korea planned military exercises.”

As to the possibility of Kim Jong Un going further after the Trump meeting and ending his nation’s nuclear program, Shah said the North Korean leader has “stated his commitment to denuclearization” in his conversations with South Korean officials.

“Kim Jong Un is the only partner in North Korea that has any authority, that can make any decisions. So he’s the only voice, he is committed to — or stated a commitment to denuclearization to South Korea, they’ve relayed that to us, and so we’re open to…

