Lake Chelan National Recreation Area recorded 45,514, North Cascades National Park 28,646 and Ross Lake National Recreation Area 905,418 visitors with a combined total of 979,578 visits in 2016, the National Park Service’s centennial year. https://www.nps.gov/noca/learn/news/north-cascades-national-park-service-complex-drew-nearly-980000-visits-in-2016.htm

