When Jason Barnum took over as head coach of Ocosta High School’s fastpitch team, it’s safe to say he inherited a struggling Wildcats’ program. “All we did that first week and half was teach the girls how to throw and how to field ground balls,” Barnum said. “We had a ways to go.” Four years […]

The post No Seniors, No Problem for Ocosta Fastpitch appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments