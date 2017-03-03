“No one’s a victim or a villain,” says Katy Perry after breakup with Orlando Bloom

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImageKaty Perry took to Twitter Thursday, apparently to address fan and media reaction to news of her split with Orlando Bloom.

“How bout a new way of thinking for 2017!?” Katy wrote. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” She concluded the tweet with the “blowing a kiss” emoji.

On Wednesday the former couple confirmed their breakup issuing a statement saying, “Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Katy also shared a new look on Thursday, posting a short Instagram video clip showing her in short, punky, spiky, platinum blonde dyed hair.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments