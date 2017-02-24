No more waves: John Mayer’s next release will be his entire album

Frank OckenfelsJohn Mayer so far has released eight tracks from his new album, The Search for Everything: four in January, and four today. He billed the EPs as Wave 1 and Wave 2, but it turns out there won’t be a Wave 3.

On Friday, John tweeted, “The Search For Everything album will contain 14 songs. The next drop will be the entire album. Stay tuned…”

In other John news, he’s added dates to his Search for Everything world tour. Originally, his tour was to end in London in May, and then John was going to hit the road with his side band, Dead & Company. But once that’s over, he’ll kick off a new round of U.S. dates July 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The tour is mapped out through a September 3 date in Noblesville, Indiana.

The tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, March 4. All the new dates are posted on John’s website.

