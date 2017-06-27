No, Lady Gaga is not returning to “American Horror Story” for upcoming season

Andrea Gelardin & Ruth HogbenDespite rumors, Lady Gaga will not be returning to American Horror Story for the show’s seventh season.

Entertainment Weekly debunked the rumor saying it had confirmed that Gaga will not be part of the show, which is filming now.

Gaga made her AHS debut during the anthology show’s fifth season, subtitled Hotel, playing a century-old vampire who runs the haunted Hotel Cortez. The role won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress — Miniseries or Television Film in 2016.

Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming seventh season of Ryan Murphy‘s series, other than that it is said to be election themed and will including returning star Sarah Paulson. The new season is expected to premiere on FX this fall.

