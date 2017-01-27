No Injuries, Three Hoquiam Buildings Damaged After Fire in Vacant Apartment Complex

A fire in a vacant apartment building prompted the evacuation of two neighboring houses in Hoquiam last night.

The fire was reported in the 600 block of Eklund Avenue at 9:20 Thursday night. Hoquiam Police Sergeant Jeremy Mitchell said this morning that police are still working to secure and investigate the scene after the cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported, the fire spread to the garages of two neighboring homes before it was fully extinguished.

More details are expected later this morning from the Hoquiam Fire Department.

