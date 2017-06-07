No Injuries Reported After Small Brush Fire Threatens Building in Junction City

The flames of a small debris fire picked up in the afternoon winds yesterday almost catching a nearby building on fire in Junction City.

Battalion Chief Troy Palmer with the Aberdeen Fire Department said the brush fire was reported at 2:00 PM Tuesday on Hagara Street, across from the Sierra Pacific mill. Arriving units found a 50′ by 50′ area of brush burning near a small metal shop.

One Command Vehicle, two Engines, and one Medic Unit responded with a total of 6 firefighters. A water truck from Sierra Pacific assisted by wetting down an access road on the south end of the property. The fire took approximately 30 minutes to fully extinguish.

The property owner had a small debris pile burning when the wind started gusting spreading the fire to the nearby vegetation. The property has no running water, so a hose was not available for the property owner to use. No structures were damaged as a result of the fire.

“Public Education”:

As reminder anytime you are burning outdoors have fire extinguishment materials on hand, including a water supply, shovels, and rakes. Be prepared to extinguish your fire if the wind picks up, and DO NOT delay calling for help- call the fire department immediately at the first sign of the fire getting out of control.

