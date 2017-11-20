No Injuries Reported From Ocean Shores House Fire

No injuries were reported from the scene a fire in Ocean Shores that destroyed a home and several cars in the 600 block of Chenois Northeast Saturday night.

Lt. Corey Kuhl said a report that someone was still inside turned out to be false, police on scene said that everyone evacuated before the fire overtook the home. “We could see the fire from the road. It was fully involved with 4 vehicles and the house was heavily involved in fire.”

The fire was reported at 5:30 pm Saturday evening, crews didn’t clear the scene until nearly midnight. The home was a total loss, the family was displaced and they think a family dog was lost in the flames.

Kuhl said they immediately took a defensive stance to contain the fire to the property and protect adjacent homes. An attached shed was reported to have a lot of chemicals, paint, bullets, and gunpowder inside which exploded as the fire burned through that fuel. He said the home was packed, the ceiling of the manufactured home had collapsed and personal belongings fueled the fire for hours.

It could have been worse. Two of the four responding firefighters were funded by the SAFER communities grant program, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response. The title alone should explain, however, a scenario proposed by a recent study suggested only maintaining 5 of the 7 SAFER grant positions. A situation which Kuhl said could have put more lives and property at risk had they been missing those two last weekend.

A friend of the family posted a link to a gofundme account, a fund is also being set up at the Bank of the Pacific.

