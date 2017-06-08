No Injuries Reported at Central Park House Fire, One Block Away From District #2 Fire Station

Crews are on the scene of a large house fire in Central Park this morning, no injuries have been reported. Lt. Phil Oldham with District 2 Fire Department said at the scene, “We were awakened by the residents beating on our apparatus bay door. By the time we got pulled out we could see fire and smoke from our driveway. We pulled up and it was fully involved.”

Paramedics assessed a young child for smoke inhalation when the family arrived at the station.

The fire was reported around 4:30 this morning in the 300 block of Pioneer Road, about a block away from the fire station. Flames were still venting from the attic and roof as we stood in front of the single story home just after 5 am this morning.

Oldham said from the start they had to take a defensive stance, “When we got here we started with our deck gun, spraying water on it in a defensive fashion until we got enough personnel here to start really getting a good knockdown on the fire.”

We’ll have more details on damages and anything available on the cause of this fire later today, from the scene it was obvious that the family will be displaced.

