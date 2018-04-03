No Injuries Reported as Fire Damages Historic Aberdeen Home

No were reported injuries reported from a fire that spread through a historical Aberdeen home Monday morning. Battalion Chief Troy Palmer said in a press release that the Aberdeen Fire Department was called to the residential structure fire on the 300 block of W. 10th Street in Aberdeen at 09:05 Monday morning.

It was initially reported as a kitchen fire, however, a language barrier was noted by dispatch. The first arriving Command Unit from AFD observed smoke pushing from all four sides of the home. It was quickly confirmed with an evacuated occupant of the home that everyone was out of the residence and that the fire was not actually in the kitchen but down in the basement.

- Advertisement -

The historical residence was almost 6500 square feet, including the basement, so AFD initially positioned an Engine on 10th St. as well as one above the residence on 11th St. to attack the fire from the front and the back.

An interior attack was made into the basement from 11th St. while a second interior attack was made into the first floor from the 10th St. side since the fire had also extended up into the living area of the home. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes after an extensive overhaul of the structure.

The home is valued at approximately $400,000. It is estimated to have sustained $250,000 in damage to the structure and personal belongings.

The initial response to the fire was 8 personnel from AFD in 1 Command Unit, 2 Engines, and a Medic Unit as well as 2 from Hoquiam Fire Dept in an Engine, that was slightly delayed from being out on a medical call. The Aberdeen Fire Chief and Asst. Fire Chief responded with an additional 5 off-duty from AFD. Mutual Aid was requested from Cosmopolis Fire Dept that supplied 3 on an Engine and from Grays Harbor Fire District #2 that provided an Engine and a Medic Unit.

A total of 23 firefighters operated at the fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries noted. The fire is still under investigation at the time of this press release. Please contact the Aberdeen Fire Department for any further information.

Comments