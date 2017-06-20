No Injuries Reported After Overnight House Fire in Aberdeen

No injuries were reported from the scene of a house fire that seriously damaged a home on Scammel Hill in Aberdeen late Monday night.

Battalion Chief Damon Lillybridge with the Aberdeen Fire Department said they responded to the report of a house fire in the 900 block of North Thornton around 11:40 PM Monday night.

Investigators said it appears the fire started near the front porch of the home then extended into the attic where a portion of the roof collapsed onto the second story.

Lillybridge estimated extensive damages to the home and contents in the hundreds of thousands. Investigators have not released a cause, but know where the fire started.

