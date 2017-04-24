No Injuries, No One Home at Ocosta House Fire

No injuries reported from a structure fire in Ocosta over the weekend. Captain Darin Vander Veur of South Beach Fire and EMS posted on the department’s Facebook page that they responded to the 1500 block of S. Ocosta Street in Westport at 2:38 am Saturday morning.

Arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Neighbors thought the residents were home and unable to escape. Fire crews switched to life safety mode, forced entry into the home through the front door and conducted a thorough search for residents but found none. Vander Veur said crews contained the fire damage to the original room, which was under construction.

12 Firefighters from the South Beach representing Pacific County FD#5, Ocosta fire, and Westport fire extinguished the fire. All fire operations were complete and firefighters and apparatus returned to quarters at 0435.

The scene was turned over to Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Department for investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

