The YMCA has been a centerpiece of the Grays Harbor community for over a century. The current location, built in 1998, is a 57,000 square foot facility well known for its child care options and the only swimming lessons in the county. But, the YMCA is so much more. Learn about nine unique ways the […]

The post Nine Ways the YMCA of Grays Harbor Builds a Healthy Community appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments