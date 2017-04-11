Nick Cannon denies involvement in Mariah Carey-Bryan Tanaka break-up

Chris Haston/NBCNick Cannon says he had nothing to do with the reported Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka break-up.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Wild ‘N Star said he wasn’t even aware of their recent split.

“I know nothing about this,” Cannon tells ET. “I got too many of my own relationship issues to be worried about an old relationship.”

According to Cannon, the split, which a source told ET happened partly because Tanaka had “long been jealous” of Carey’s “still-close relationship with Cannon,” came as a surprise him. Also a surprise: Tanaka’s reported jealously.

“Most men are jealous of me. I’m joking. But I know nothing about it,” Cannon says.

Cannon then explains that no matter the relationship drama he and his ex will remain on good terms — especially for their kids.

“For me, at the end of the day, she’s an amazing mother and we focus on our kids,” he adds of Mariah. “That’s never going to change no matter who’s in my life or who’s in her life. We have kids together, so we’ll always be family.”

