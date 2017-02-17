NFL declares Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show the most-watched musical event of all time…of all time!

Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesAfter Lady Gaga performed at the Super Bowl earlier this month, the ratings showed that it was the second most-watched halftime show ever, just behind Katy Perry‘s 2015 show. But now, the NFL is claiming that in fact, Gaga’s show was the most-watched musical event OF ALL TIME.

How can that be? Well, if you count how many people watched it on all the platforms on which it was available, the numbers add up. While close to 118 million viewers caught Gaga on TV, they also watched on NFL’s digital platforms, including Twitter, You Tube, NFL.com and NFL Mobile. According to the NFL, all told, the show reached more than 150 million unique people.

An NFL exec said in a statement, “The Halftime show provides the ultimate world stage for an artist. Through her incredible music, choreography and unifying message, Lady Gaga created a unique performance that will remembered for years to come.”

Courtesy of the NFL, here are a few stats, broken out by platform:

YouTube

The Halftime Show is the most-watched video on the NFL’s YouTube channel, with more than 24 million views and more than 140 million minutes watched.

Twitter

During Lady Gaga’s live performance, there were 2.2 million real-time tweets about the #PepsiHalftime show, as well as a total of 5.1 million tweets about the performance leading up to, during, and in the 10 minutes following.

Facebook

More than 49 million video views, and more than 5 million reactions, comments, and shares.

Giphy

GIFs from the Halftime show generated more than 75 million views across GIPHY’s network.

