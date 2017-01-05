Next Housing Stakeholder Coalition Meeting Set For January 24th

Anyone interested in learning more about efforts to address homelessness and affordable housing in our community is invited to get involved with the Housing Stakeholder Coalition that was recently formed and is a platform for education and discussion around pertinent housing issues. The next meeting of this group is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24th at 9 am in the Harbor Room at the Pearsall Building (2109 Sumner Avenue, Aberdeen).

Based on extensive community input and recommendations from the Housing Executive Committee and Health and Human Services Advisory Board, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners adopted the 2016 10-year Plan to End Homelessness in February 2016, it can be viewed at www.healthygh.org/housing. The plan identifies five strategies to address housing needs in our community:

Fully develop a coordinated entry system that works to provide the right services at the right time to all clients seeking resources. Maintain and expand affordable housing resources. Invest in housing for vulnerable populations, including both long-term permanent housing and short-term emergency shelter. Build and strengthen the housing system. Increase community awareness and discussion of housing issues.

The January 24th meeting will cover:

An update and request for feedback on USDA Technical Assistance plans and associated pilot project that aims to serve chronically homeless individuals with complex housing barriers with housing and employment

An update from the “Vulnerable Populations” work group focused on developing solutions for individuals with disabilities, veterans, youth/young adults and domestic violence survivors on project/program proposal

If you are interested in joining the Housing Stakeholder Coalition or would like additional information contact Cassie Lentz at 360-500-4049 or [email protected]. Coalition Meeting calendar and materials from previous meetings are also available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.

