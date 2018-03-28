New Zealand city in the grip of Ed Sheeran-mania ahead of stadium shows

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is set to perform three concerts at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand Thursday night and Easter weekend — and to say the city is excited about it would be an understatement.

According to the East Anglican Daily Times, a mural of the singer has been painted on a wall in the city center, at a cost of nearly six thousand bucks. The city has also renamed a passenger train the “Easter Ed Express,” according to the paper, and a local paper is selling Ed Sheeran-shaped gingerbread men.

In addition, the city council plans to allow bars and restaurants to serve alcohol to the thousands of fans descending on the city for the concerts, upending a rule that restricts the sale of booze from being sold on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

A local supermarket has even created an “Aisle of Sheeran,” selling orange-colored products to match the singer’s hair.

Speaking to the local paper, The Otago Daily Times, Ed says he understood all the fuss because he grew up in a small U.K. town called Halifax, where big stars rarely performed.

“No one ever tours there,” he says. “We got Elton John when I was 13 or 14, and the [Red Hot Chilli Peppers] came when I was 16 I think but that’s about it. So no one ever tours there, and so I can understand it from the stand point of being a kid and artists not coming through.”

As for the mural, Ed tells the paper, “I had no say in the matter…I think the guy has done a really, really good job. It looks fantastic, and if it makes people happy then good.”

After his show in Dunedin on Sunday, Ed’s tour will move to the Philippines.

