New Walk the Moon album "was not necessarily a smooth ride," says frontman

Image Group LA/ABCWe don’t have a lot of details about Walk the Moon‘s new album, other than the fact that it’s due in October and the first single is called “One Foot.” But frontman Nick Petricca says it’s the most “raw” and “vulnerable” music they’ve made, partly due to the changes in the group’s personal lives.

Last year, the “Shut Up and Dance” hitmakers cut their tour short so Nick could go back home and take care of his ailing dad, who eventually passed away. While he was struggling with that loss, Nick says, he was also struggling with his own personal identity.



“My love life was upside down,” he tells Entertainment Weekly. “I was exploring my spirituality and my sexuality.” Meanwhile, he says, bass player Kevin Ray was getting married.

“Coming back together, we had to navigate a lot of that stuff,” Nick explains. “This album is based around looking into the unknown and realizing that it could all go to s**t or it could be the best thing in your life. This record, even more than the last one, is really raw lyrically, while the sound seems more epic.”

Petricca adds that the band is “reaching higher and further with each sound, but the lyrics are closer to the heart…we dug deeper and we’ve been more vulnerable here than we have been on any other record.”

“[The new album] is this awesome opportunity to reestablish ourselves and let people know we’re a rock & roll band,” he says. “Making the record was not necessarily a smooth ride, but it’s the most excited we’ve ever been about our music.”

