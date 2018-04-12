New Sugarland album features Taylor Swift duet co-written by Train's Pat Monahan

By Andrea Dresdale

BMLG

Monday night’s American Idol episode featured the contestants singing with celebrity partners, including the country duo Sugarland and Train frontman Pat Monahan. Now it turns out that those two artists have something else in common.

About five years ago, Pat co-wrote a song with Taylor Swift called “Babe,” but it was never released. Now, Sugarland has recorded it for their comeback album, Bigger, and Taylor herself is a featured performer on the track.

The last time Taylor Swift wrote a song for a country group, it was “Better Man,” for Little Big Town. That song ended up hitting #1 on the country chart and won Little Big Town a Grammy to boot.

Bigger, Sugarland’s first new studio album since 2010, will arrive June 8.

