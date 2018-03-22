New Software at Treasurer’s Office Sending Out New Property Tax Statements Once a Year

Property tax statements in Grays Harbor may be a little confusing this time around, County Treasurer Ken Albert explained in a recent statement that it’s part of their new software.

A cost-saving measure will also mean that you’ll only get one statement per year detailing what you owe the county for taxes.

Albert said his office has recently completed a transition to new software that will interface with the Assessor’s Office. During this transition, there was a new method selected for mailing property tax statements.

He said there are two tear-off sections on the bottom of the new statements, one for the first payment and one for the second. He explained that the changes will enable the office to use the savings to retain personnel.

Albert also noted that the new statements do not break down your tax dollars, but the county’s website has that information available online. “If you would like to see where all of the tax dollars go for your parcel, please visit our Taxsifter website for a complete levy breakdown.”

http://graysharborwa.taxsifter.com/Search/Results.aspx

Using the search engine, please see instructions below:

• Search the internet for “Grays Harbor Taxsifter”

• Click on the Terra Scan Grays Harbor link

• If the disclaimer prompt comes up, click agree

• Search for your property by address, name or parcel number in the white box

• Select your parcel

• Click on the blue Treasurer box under your parcel description

• Once the page loads, look for Current Tax Year Details and click on the Statement # hyperlink (which is underlined in blue in the middle of the page)

• This will open up a new screen that will show the details for your property’s taxes including the Levy Rate and amount that was distributed per line item.

As always, feel free to call or stop by our office with any questions. If you need further assistance, please contact us at (360) 249-3751.

