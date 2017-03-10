New Pentatonix EP Coming in April

Image Group LA/ABCFollowing the huge success of their holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas, the a cappella group is returning in April with a brand new disc.

Called PTX Vol. IV – Classics, the EP will feature Pentatonix’s version of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” as well as their Grammy-winning duet with Dolly Parton, “Jolene.” The rest of the track listing will be announced soon.

The video features each member of Pentatonix holding up a sign describing themselves. Mitch Grassi holds up a sign saying “LGBTQ,” Scott Hoying holds up one saying “Man”; Avi Kaplan’s sign says “Jewish American”; Kevin Olusola’s sign says “Black” and Kirstin Maldonado’s sign says “Latina” and “Woman.” At the end, all five hold up cards spelling out the word “HUMAN.”

If you pre-order the EP at iTunes today, you can download “Imagine” and “Jolene” immediately. If you already bought “Jolene” when it came out last year, you can do an iTunes’ “complete my album” at a reduced price.

In the past five years, Pentatonix have won three Grammys and sold more than six million albums in the U.S. alone.

