New online lidar databases puts geologic hazard information at your fingertips

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has pre-released a beta version of its new lidar database to make information on geologic hazards impacting Washington communities available with the click of a mouse.

“This portal puts lidar data at the fingertips of scientists and others interested in geology,” said State Geologist Dave Norman. “As this database continues to grow, it will become increasingly important to understanding the state’s complex geology and its impacts for all who live in Washington.”

One-third of the Washington Lidar Portal data slated for inclusion is currently available in this version. By the end of March, the remaining two-thirds of lidar data that covers much of the populated areas of the state will be available to developers, land use planners, emergency management officials, engineers and scientists across Washington.

Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) uses lasers mounted on aircraft to scope topography by measuring reflected light. Those beams of light infiltrate the forest canopy, ground cover and human development to allow mappers and scientists to see the topography of landforms below with pinpoint accuracy.