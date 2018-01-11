New OneRepublic concert film documents the tour that blew Ryan Tedder's mind

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/ Paula LoboOneRepublic’s biggest tour to date has been captured in a new concert film that’s coming to Blu-ray on February 23.

OneRepublic: Live in South Africa documents the band’s June 2015 show in Johannesburg, South Africa’s Ticketpro Dome for 20,000 screaming fans. The show came during the tail end of OneRepublic’s two-year world tour behind their album Native, which produced their global smash “Counting Stars.”

All told, that tour encompassed 154 cities in 26 countries, and traveled across North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. “It still kinda blows my mind how many tickets we sold,” OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder told ABC Radio about the trek. “We kinda couldn’t believe it.”

The concert film features “an explosion of light and sound,” as well as performances of hits including “Counting Stars,” “Apologize,” “Good Life,” “I Lived,” “Secrets” and more. It’s a front-row seat to a band that’s gained a real reputation as a great live act over the past 10 years or so.

“My goal when someone leaves a concert is that they’ve had some kind of emotional experience and leave feeling some sense of euphoria, like, lifted,” Ryan told ABC Radio. “So we put a lot of time and our own money into figuring that out…and how you create a experience that’s as immersive as possible.”

The package also includes an all-access documentary that documents the band’s journey to the top of the chart through exclusive interviews and archival video. There’s also a bonus performance of the song “Wherever I Go,” performed live at Sydney Harbour in Australia. You can pre-order it now at EagleRockLinks.com/onerepublic-us.

