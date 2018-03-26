New *NSYNC merchandise to launch concurrently with Walk of Fame star

By Andrea Dresdale

PRNewsfoto/Epic RightsLast year, it was announced that *NSYNC would be coming out with a new line of merchandise, including retro 90’s inspired clothing, accessories, electronics, seasonal and home decor, games, collectible figures, slot machines, and more. Now, Lance Bass says the goodies will arrive at the end of April, to coincide with the group’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on April 30.

Speaking to Billboard, Lance says, “With the star, we’ve all been working on an old flashback *NSYNC merch line together, and we’re gonna launch that the same time we get the star. It’s been really fun taking trips down memory lane and picking pictures, saying no to everything. There’s definitely been some funny moments.”

The merch line and the star both come as the group — Lance, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez — marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. release of their debut album, which came out March 24, 1998.

As Lance explains, “We pretty much talk daily, all five of us. We have a group text that we always do stupid things on. We’re getting our star..so we’re all five gonna be together — we wanted to do it for our 20th anniversary. We’re gonna do the star ceremony, and then, of course, we’re gonna have to throw a party to celebrate.”

In the same Billboard interview, Lance’s band mate Chris Kirkpatrick reveals, “We actually get together a lot more than people know. Birthdays, weddings, all that stuff. We’ve been together a bunch of times for different things. We just don’t publicize it like we do for this, because this is an award for the group that’s really cool.”

He adds, “We’re going to be immortalized on a sidewalk, which is amazing.”

