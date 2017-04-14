New Maroon 5 album will sound like last Maroon 5 album, says guitarist

Image Group LA/ABCMaroon 5 is working on their new album, and so far, we’ve heard the first single, “Cold.” As for the rest of the disc, the band’s guitarist says it’ll sound a lot like their last album.

Asked by his hometown paper in Nebraska, the Lincoln Journal Star, if the new album would be “in the same vein” as their 2014 album V, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, “Yes, it’s in the electropop, super-hyped sort of category.”

James will return home to Nebraska this weekend to perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra.

“It’s such a cool organization that’s been around since I was a kid. It was really important to my development as a musician,” he tells the paper. “During those days, I thought I’d be a jazz musician. Things went in a different way.”

No word yet on when Maroon 5’s new album will be released. Their next show is April 29 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

