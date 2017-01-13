New Lifetime Michael Jackson Biopic to Begin Shooting in February

Dave Benett/Getty ImagesThe last days of Michael Jackson‘s life will soon be dramatized on the small screen.

Variety reports that a television biopic titled Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland will begin shooting on location this February and will air on Lifetime.

The TV movie is based on the 2014 book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Finals Days and features actor Chad L. Coleman as Jackson’s bodyguard.

Coleman’s acting resume includes roles in Arrow, The Walking Dead and The Wire.

News of the forthcoming Jackson biopic comes on the heels of recent controversy surrounding an episode of a new U.K. comedy series Urban Myths, in which the late pop icon is portrayed by white British actor Joseph Fiennes.

On Friday, Sky Arts, the U.K. network set to air the episode, decided to pull it from its schedule.

