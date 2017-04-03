New Lady Gaga Tiffany campaign launches; Gaga says her mom is her style icon

David Sims for TiffanyTiffany HardWear, the new collection of jewelry Lady Gaga is promoting, has unveiled its new campaign starring the singer.

On April 5, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the campaign will be available at Tiffany.com. The campaign features black-and-white and color portraits of Gaga wearing 18k gold HardWear earrings, bracelet and necklace. A short film features her speaking about the brand and her creative journey.

In a statement, Gaga says, “I love Tiffany HardWear because it’s different and elegant — but it’s not what you would expect of elegance. That’s like me I think — I’m a bit different. To me, Tiffany is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times.”

In conjunction with the campaign, Gaga tells Vanity Fair her personal style icon is her mom, Cynthia Germanotta.

“I’m so fascinated with my mother as a style icon,” she says. “She handled our life, and my father’s life, with so much dignity and grace. She carries whatever she wears like a queen. My mother has this undeniable ability to lead with kindness — it’s her strength, stealth, and power.”

The Tiffany HardWear collection will be available in stores starting April 28, and online starting May 2.

