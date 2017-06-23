New Daughtry tour starts tonight, Chris Daughtry says it’ll be like “summer camp”

Gustavo Caballero/Getty ImagesDaughtry kicks off a summer tour with their pals Nickelback tonight in Noblesville, Indiana. Chris says he and the band are happy to be able to offer fans “some sort of escape” through their music.

“We love seeing the fans and hearing them sing back to us,” he tells ABC Radio. “And seeing their faces, and just engaging and giving them some sort of escape from whatever’s going on in their life, y’know? We just love being out there and getting to see everybody.”

Luckily, there’s no concern with this tour that the co-headliners won’t get along. As Chris Daughtry explains, they go way back.

“Love those guys, they’re like a family to us,” he tells ABC Radio. “We’ve been on tour with them more than any other band we’ve ever toured with. So it’s like a little annual summer camp!”

It’s been a while since Daughtry was on the road for a full-fledged tour. Chris, a father of four, says on the one hand, he doesn’t want to leave his family behind, but on the other hand, it’s kinda nice to have a break.

“You know it’s one of those things where…the more you’re home, the more you dread getting out there,” he laughs. “But once you do, it’s like ‘Ahhhh!!’ It’s all fun again.”

Daughtry is currently working on a new album, which means fans will hear a few new songs during the trek, as well as smashes like “Home” and “Feels Like Tonight.” But no matter what they’re playing, Chris says, “We love what we do and we love performing for the fans…it’s a blessing.”

The tour wraps up September 16 in Salt Lake City.

