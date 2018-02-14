New Daughtry album is finished, Chris Daughtry says it's "our best work yet"

By Andrea Dresdale

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCFans who’ve been eagerly awaiting a new Daughtry album just got a nice Valentine’s Day present: Chris Daughtry announced that it’s done.

In a pair of Instagram videos, Chris said Wednesday that he was on his way to the studio to finish recording the vocals for the album’s final song. Acknowledging that it had been a long time coming, Chris described the record as “our magnum opus” and “our best work yet,” adding that he’s “very, very proud” of it.

Chris also revealed that a new single will be coming “very soon,” and added that because the album is done, he’s going to keep his promise and shave off the massive beard he’s been sporting for a while.

The new album will be Daughtry’s fifth, following their 2013 album Baptized, and a 2016 best-of.

