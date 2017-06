Submitted by Grays Harbor College A new musical group, the Grays Harbor Concert Band will be forming in the Fall, directed by Harborite Tiffany Maki. The band will be sponsored by Grays Harbor College, much like the Grays Harbor Symphony Orchestra and Grays Harbor Civic Choir have operated for many years. Maki, who has played […]

