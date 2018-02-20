New Bon Jovi video for "When We Were Us" coming on Friday

Norman Jean RoyBon Jovi fans, here’s some good news. The band is releasing a music video on Friday for their new song, “When We Were Us.”

Now here’s the bad news: The video is debuting exclusively on Tidal, at least at first, so if you’re not a subscriber to that streaming service, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see it.

You can see and hear a 15-second clip of the video on Bon Jovi’s Twitter and Instagram now, though. It appears to be a live video showing the band performing the song onstage. As for the song itself, it’s a rousing, upbeat anthem.

“When We Were Us” is one of two new songs on the re-release of the 2016 Bon Jovi album This House Is Not For Sale, which comes out on Friday. The other new song is called “Walls.”

The band’s spring leg of their This House Is Not For Sale tour kicks off in Denver on March 14 and is set to wrap up May 14 in Washington, D.C. The band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14 in Cleveland.

