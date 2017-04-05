New Bee Gees hits compilation, remastered “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack due later this month

Capitol/UMeA new single-disc Bee Gees compilation and a 40th anniversary, two-LP vinyl edition of their hugely successful Saturday Night Fever soundtrack will be released April 21.

The albums will arrive five days after a star-studded Grammy-produced salute to the band airs on CBS.

Timeless: The All-Time Greatest Hits features 21 songs selected by the sibling group’s last surviving member, Barry Gibb. It’s sequenced in chronological order, starting with the 1966 track “Spicks and Specks” and running through the 1987 U.K. chart-topper “You Win Again.”

The retrospective also features such early Bee Gees hits as “To Love Somebody,” “I Started a Joke,” “Lonely Days” and “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” as well as the band’s disco-era classics, including the songs they contributed to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

“There is a spirituality about this album and these songs always meant the most to us,” says Barry in an introduction he wrote for Timeless. Referring to his late brothers, Barry added, “Although there are many other songs, these songs, I feel, are the songs that Maurice, Robin, and I would be most proud of.”

The Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which turns 40 this year, was highlighted by a string of #1 hits by the Bee Gees, among them “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

The soundtrack also included Yvonne Elliman‘s Bee Gees-penned chart-topper “If I Can’t Have You,” as well as hits by Tavares, KC and the Sunshine Band and The Trammps. The double album spent 24 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200, won an Album of the Year Grammy and has been certified 15-times platinum in the U.S.

A restored Director’s Cut version of the Saturday Night Fever movie will also be released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital HD on May 12.

Here’s the Timeless track list:

“Spicks and Specks” (1966)

“New York Mining Disaster 1941” (1967)

“To Love Somebody” (1967)

“Massachusetts” (1967)

“Words” (1968)

“I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” (1968)

“I Started a Joke” (1968)

“Lonely Days” (1970)

“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (1971)

“Jive Talkin'” (1975)

“Nights on Broadway” (1975)

“Fanny (Be Tender with My Love)” (1975)

“You Should Be Dancing” (1976)

“How Deep Is Your Love” (1977)

“Stayin’ Alive” (1977)

“Night Fever” (1977)

“More Than a Woman” (1977)

“Too Much Heaven” (1978)

“Tragedy” (1979)

“Love You Inside Out” (1979)

“You Win Again” (1987)

