New Aloe Blacc single will soundtrack promo for Mayweather-McGregor fight

It’s called “King Is Born,” and despite its title, it’s not a Christmas song. The song is being used to soundtrack a promo for the upcoming bout between boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Aloe debuted the track Tuesday at the STAPLES Center in L.A. during the first stop of an international press tour, where the two fighters came face-to-face for the first time since the fight was announced. It will take place August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and air as a pay-per-view telecast via Showtime.

“Ain’t no one like me/I’m a legend/a king is born,” sings Aloe on the anthemic tune.

“King Is Born” is the first single from the Grammy-nominated “Wake Me Up” singer’s new album, which is currently in the works.

