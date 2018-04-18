National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 28, 2018

The US Drug Enforcement Agency is reminding those with unused or unwanted prescription drugs that another national drug take back day is coming up on April 28th.

The Hoquiam, Montesano, and South Bend Police departments have a year-round drop box available in their lobbies. The Elma Police department is again participating in the national campaign and will be collecting pills from 10 to 2 pm Saturday April 28th.

The DEA’s website says that these National Prescription Drug Take Back Days address a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

To find the site nearest you, visit takebackday.dea.gov

