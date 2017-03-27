Natasha Bedingfield encourages us to “Let Go” in new song for NESTEA campaign

Business WireNatasha Bedingfield is giving us a “taste of freedom” with her latest collaboration.

The singer is teaming up with NESTEA for its Taste of Freedom campaign, which aims to get people to take a break from their busy lives and enjoy small moments.

As part of that campaign, the “Unwritten” singer has released a new song and an accompanying video. The song will serve as the soundtrack for TV advertisements, digital marketing efforts and social content.

“In the busy world we’re living in, it’s far too easy to get stressed out, clinging to our mobile phones, working too hard and not unplugging as much as we could,” Natasha says in a statement. “I love the idea of NESTEA’s Taste of Freedom campaign — asking us all to ‘Let Go,’ put the sun on our faces and give ourselves a moment to take a deep breath.”

She adds, “This freedom is very much the spirit of what I believe music should be about: letting go.”

The video for the song features two office coworkers who sip NESTEA and are magically transported to a tropical beach.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





