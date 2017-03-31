‘N SYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick to be a dad

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImageChris Kirkpatrick of ‘N SYNC is about to say “Bye Bye Bye” to peace and quiet in his house: he and his wife, Karly, are expecting their first child.

The couple tells People the baby is due in October. Chris, 45, adds, “Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family. We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

Chris and Karly wed in November of 2013 in front of 300 guests, including the other four members of ‘N SYNC.

Kirkpatrick will be the third member of ‘N SYNC to become a dad: Justin Timberlake has a son, Silas, while Joey Fatone has two daughters, Brianna and Kloey. Lance Bass is married, but has no children. JC Chasez is still single, as far as we know.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.