Music to eat Eggos by? Superfan Ingrid Michaelson making a "Stranger Things"-inspired album

Shervin LainezIf you thought you were the biggest Stranger Things fan ever, think again: Ingrid Michaelson’s got you beat.

The singer is so obsessed with the Netflix sci-fi drama that she’s recording a collection of tunes inspired by the show, called Stranger Songs.

“Finding your connection to another’s art isn’t something I’ve ever built a record on but I feel so inspired by the world Stranger Things has created,” Ingrid says in a statement.

“This show brings me back to a place of safety and comfort when everything seemed simple,” she adds. “Especially after losing my parents, the idea of living in that space, even for an hour at a time, is not only intoxicating, it’s necessary.”

She adds, “I started writing poems inspired by the show and I realized how connected I was to it and my childhood and to that innocence lost.”

The new album will reportedly be released to coincide with Stranger Things‘ season three premiere, which has yet to be announced. Season two of the hit Netflix show debuted in late October.

Ironically, Ingrid has a development deal with a Netflix competitor, Hulu, to write and star in a comedy series called The Way I Am, which is loosely based on her own life.

