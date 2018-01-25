Music stars to support #TimesUp movement with white roses on Grammy Sunday

By Andrea Dresdale

iStock/ThinkstockAfter nearly every female star wore black at the Golden Globes to show support for the #TimesUp movement, the music industry will follow suit at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, but in a different way.

Billboard reports that pop stars including Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and rocker Tom Morello will either wear white roses to the ceremony, or have agreed to support the demonstration in some way.

- Advertisement -

The demonstration was organized Monday by two music executives, Meg Harkins and Karen Rait. They chose a white rose because suffragettes wore white while agitating for the right of women to vote in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Rait and Harkins additionally say they’ve contacted #TimesUp to make sure they stay on-message.

Rait tells Billboard, “Music artists have a lot of impact…. So it’s only fitting that that music’s biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees.”

Harkins adds, “It’s…a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies. We need to say if anyone is feeling like they’re being discriminated against and they don’t feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments