Multiple Districts Respond to East County House Fire

An East county home is a total loss after a fire last night in Elma, a single occupant, and pets, safely evacuated. Grays Harbor Fire District 5 reports they were dispatched to a residential structure fire at the end of the 200 block of Newman Middle Branch Road North of Satsop at 11:04 PM on January 16th, 2017 where the home is a total loss.

The call came in from a neighbor who reported seeing smoke and flames from the residence. Battalion Chief Fullbright was the first fire unit on scene and advised that the structure was fully involved. Fullbright also located the owner of the residence outside in the yard.

The occupant of the residence, her 2 dogs and other pets made it out of the residence safely, however, the woman was transported to Community Hospital for evaluations for possible injuries either sustained while exiting the structure or prior to the fire occurring.

The fire was knocked down around 12:38 with the strong assistance from a full engine company from the Elma Fire Department, and District 5 responders. Grays Harbor Fire District 2 also assisted in fighting the fire with tender water support.

The home on the property is a total loss, an unattached shop has heavy smoke damage possible, however, was saved from major damage.

Fire crews remained on scene for several hours to confirm that there were no hot spots and completely out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

