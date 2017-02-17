Multiple Agencies Respond After Officer is Assaulted in Ocean Shores

Multiple agencies responded to an Ocean Shores home overnight after a man assaulted a police officer.

Sgt. David McManus with the Ocean Shores Police Department said that he and another officer were called to the 900 block of Mt Olympus Ave SE just after 3 AM this morning to investigate a suspicious person. The 911 caller said an unknown man had shown up and was showing signs of delusion.

McManus said the man, who only gave his first name, was having conversations with other people not in the room while being interviewed. He seemed delusional about where he was and what was going on.

After about 15 minutes of trying to calm the man down, he decided to fight the officers and charged at McManus. The officers called for backup as the man was stunned multiple times with a Taser but it had little effect. McManus said they used 3 cartridges and additional dry stuns but officers were not able to get him into handcuffs. About that time the man, who McManus described as “very, very muscular and not feeling much pain,” decided to stop fighting the officers and calmed down.

Officers talked with the man for a little while as backup arrived, by that time he was calm enough that he cooperated with being handcuffed and was transported by ambulance to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen for a mental health evaluation.

A resident deputy from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis responded last night.

