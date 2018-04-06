Movin' Out: Billy Joel cuts the price on his Palm Beach mansion

By Andrea Dresdale

Billy Joel must be under "Pressure" to unload his oceanfront South Florida mansion.

Realtor.com reports that the Piano Man has slashed the price of his home in Manalpan, a quiet community of just a few hundred rich people in Palm Beach County. The property, originally listed for $20 million in 2015, is now available for the low, low price of $16.9 million.

The eight-bedroom 9,000-square-foot mansion sits on two acres between the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. The furniture is included in the price, but sadly, not Billy’s baby grand piano and other personal effects.

Billy originally bought the home in 2014 for under $12 million, so he’ll still be making a profit. It’s not clear if Billy even spends any time in the house anymore, anyway — he and his wife, Alexis, recently purchased a $3.5 million property further inland in Wellington, Florida.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s next gig is April 13 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In June, he’ll travel to the U.K. for some shows, and in July, he’ll perform at baseball stadiums in between his regular residency shows at the Garden.

