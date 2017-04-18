Mother Monster meets the Prince: Lady Gaga, Prince William put their Heads Together to tackle mental illness

Image Group LA/ABCLady Gaga rang up Britain’s Prince William at Kensington Palace via Facetime. They weren’t just chatting about the weather, though: it was for a charity film promoting Heads Together, a program to raise awareness of mental illness.

The program was launched by Prince William, his wife, Duchess Kate, and brother Prince Harry.

Gaga and the prince talked about her own struggles with mental illness and they both encouraged viewers to speak out about their own challenges.

Mother Monster praised the Heads Together campaign for breaking down barriers.

“That’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness; you feel like something’s wrong with you,” Gaga said from the kitchen of her Los Angeles home.

For his part, Prince William praised Gaga for sharing her own experiences.

“In my life I go, ‘Oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful wonderful things that I have and I should be so happy!’ Gaga said. “But you can’t help it if, in the morning when you wake up, you are so tired you are so sad, you are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can barely think.”

“It’s OK, to have these conversations, Prince William said. “It’s important to have these conversations…It’s time everyone speaks up, and really feels very normal about mental health, it’s the same as physical health…Just having a conversation with a friend or family member.”

